Jets' Avery Williamson: Potential offseason cut
The Jets might consider releasing Williamson (knee) once he can pass a physical, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Signed to a three-year, $22.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason, Williamson had 120 tackles and three sacks in his first year with the Jets but then suffered an ACL tear last preseason. The timing of the injury should allow him to complete his rehab before Week 1, potentially joining 2019 offseason prize C.J. Mosley (groin) to give the Jets a formidable duo in the middle of their defense. On the other hand, Mosley's contract still has strong guarantees and Williamson's doesn't, so the Jets could decide to release the latter if they prefer an extra $6.5 million in cap space to use on other positions. Dating back to his time in Tennessee, the 28-year-old Williamson started 63 of 64 possible games in a four-year span before his ACL injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
PPR mock draft: How rookies fit
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor leads the rookie class in our April PPR mock draft.
-
Justin Jefferson prospect profile
Justin Jefferson had a monstrous 2019 season, but will that foretell huge Fantasy lines in...
-
Superflex rookie-only mock
Here are the results and Heath Cummings' thoughts on a SuperFlex rookie-only mock draft held...
-
Rookie-only mock draft exit survey
Why did these CBS drafters select these rookies where they did in our all-rookie draft for...
-
4/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down our latest Superflex mock draft, including a new strategy for drafting...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gordon
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.