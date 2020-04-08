The Jets might consider releasing Williamson (knee) once he can pass a physical, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Signed to a three-year, $22.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason, Williamson had 120 tackles and three sacks in his first year with the Jets but then suffered an ACL tear last preseason. The timing of the injury should allow him to complete his rehab before Week 1, potentially joining 2019 offseason prize C.J. Mosley (groin) to give the Jets a formidable duo in the middle of their defense. On the other hand, Mosley's contract still has strong guarantees and Williamson's doesn't, so the Jets could decide to release the latter if they prefer an extra $6.5 million in cap space to use on other positions. Dating back to his time in Tennessee, the 28-year-old Williamson started 63 of 64 possible games in a four-year span before his ACL injury.