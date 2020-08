Williamson (knee) was activated from the PUP list Saturday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Williamson has been recovering from an ACL tear that resulted in him missing the entire 2019 season. His value for the Jets increased after C.J. Mosley's decision to opt out opened up more cap space for the Jets and made him more of a priority. Barring any setbacks, he 28-year-old appears on track fro Week 1.