Williamson (hamstring) is expected to be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Williamson's hamstring injury kept him from suiting up Week 1 against Buffalo, and the Jets' defense was noticeably poorer for it. Coach Adam Gase said that the team will take a cautious approach to Williamson's health in order to avoid any setbacks, but New York's linebacker corps desperately needs the Williamson to retake the field sooner rather than later.