Jets' Avery Williamson: Shifting to weak side
Williamson will shift to weak-side linebacker this season, Brian Costello of The New York Post reports.
The move follows the addition of fellow inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, who will likely take over the shot-calling on defense this season. Williamson was on the field for 100 percent of defensive snaps in 15 of 16 games last season en route to racking up 120 total tackles, three sacks, six pass breakups, one interception and two forced fumbles. The shift could likely force Williamson to drop into pass coverage more often, as offenses increasingly try to create mismatches against linebackers.
