Jets' Avery Williamson: Third straight 11-tackle game
Williamson recorded 11 tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots.
Williamson would have liked his first season in green and white to feature a few more wins, but he's having a successful campaign on an individual level. He's recorded 11 tackles in each of the past three games, bringing his season total to 89 through 11 contests.
