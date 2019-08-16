Jets' Avery Williamson: Will not return Thursday
Williamson will not return to Thursday's exhibition game against the Falcons due to a knee injury.
The severity of Williamson's injury is not known at this time, but expect an update on his status once the Jets provide more clarity on the situation. He currently projects as one of New York's two starting inside linebackers.
