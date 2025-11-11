Thomas (concussion) was estimated to be a non-participant at Monday's walkthrough, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas suffered a concussion in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Browns, so his absence Monday comes as a no surprise. The cornerback is facing an uphill battle to being available for Thursday night's contest against the Patriots, and if he's unavailable, Quan'tez Stiggers would be a candidate to see an increase in workload in New York's secondary.