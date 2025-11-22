default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Thomas (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Thomas was a full participant in practice all week, and he's been cleared by an independent neurologist to exit the league's concussion protocol. The rookie third-rounder has stepped into a more prominent role in the Jets' secondary following Sauce Gardner's trade to the Colts in early November.

More News