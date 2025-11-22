Jets' Azareye'h Thomas: Cleared to play Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Thomas was a full participant in practice all week, and he's been cleared by an independent neurologist to exit the league's concussion protocol. The rookie third-rounder has stepped into a more prominent role in the Jets' secondary following Sauce Gardner's trade to the Colts in early November.
More News
-
Jets' Azareye'h Thomas: Will be cleared from protocol•
-
Jets' Azareye'h Thomas: Won't play vs. Patriots•
-
Jets' Azareye'h Thomas: Absent from practice•
-
Jets' Azareye'h Thomas: Won't return Sunday•
-
Jets' Azareye'h Thomas: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Jets' Azareye'h Thomas: Healthy ahead of Week 1•