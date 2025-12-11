Thomas (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Thomas briefly left during the second quarter of this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, but he was cleared to return in the same frame and finished with two solo tackles and one pass defense while playing 59 of 65 defensive snaps (90.8 percent). His ability to return to the game indicates that the shoulder issue isn't a severe one, but the rookie third-rounder's practice participation over the next two days will shed light on his chances of playing this Sunday against Jacksonville. Thomas has started in each of his last five games, accumulating 18 tackles (12 solo), including two tackles for a loss, and five pass defenses over that span.