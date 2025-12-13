The Jets placed Thomas (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday.

Thomas has been dealing with a shoulder issue since last week's loss to the Dolphins, and he was already ruled out for this Sunday's contest versus Jacksonville. He'll now shift to IR for the remainder of the regular season, which will effectively end his 2025 campaign since the Jets have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Thomas tallied 22 tackles and seven passes defended across 12 appearances during his 2025 rookie season. In his absence, Qwan'tez Stiggers and/or Tre Brown should be in line for bigger roles opposite starting cornerback Brandon Stephens.