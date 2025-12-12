Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Thomas (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Thomas suffered a shoulder injury Week 14 against the Dolphins but managed to retake the field and finish out that contest, so it's somewhat surprising to see him unable to play versus Jacksonville. Qwan'tez Stiggers and Ja'Sir Taylor will be candidates to inherit substantial roles on defense as long as Thomas remains sidelined.