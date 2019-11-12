Play

The Jets signed Bello on Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Bello was on the Jets' 53-man roster in Week 9's loss to the Dolphins, and he was cut just a few days later. The Jets didn't forget his number, however, and the 25-year-old is in line for a reserve role Sunday against the Redskins.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories