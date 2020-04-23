Play

The Jets have re-signed Bello.

Bello recorded just five tackles in eight games for the Jets last season, but beyond his duties as a reserve linebacker, the 25-year-old earned his keep (and a contract for 2020) by emerging as a special teams stalwart.

