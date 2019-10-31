Bello signed a contract with the Jets on Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Bello spent the preseason with the Texans before being waived/injured but now finds a new team two months later. The 25-year-old provides some much-needed depth at linebacker with Albert McClellan (concussion) on injured reserve and C.J. Mosley (groin) sidelined for the near future.

