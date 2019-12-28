Play

Braden has again been promoted to the Jets' 53-man roster.

This marks the second time this season Braden has been promoted to the team's active roster. He is expected to provide depth on the offensive line. He could end up seeing some work if Kelvin Beachum (back) is unable to suit up.

