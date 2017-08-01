Jets' Ben Ijalana: Back at it Tuesday
Ijalana (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.
Ijalana underwent a minor knee scope in June and hadn't practiced since. Now healthy, he'll likely continue to split reps with Kelvin Beachum in training camp.
