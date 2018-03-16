Jets' Ben Ijalana: Returning to Jets
Ijalana signed a one-year contract with the Jets on Friday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
The Jets allowed Ijalana to test the open market but it's now apparent he'll be brought back for another season. Capable of playing both left and right tackle, it's possible he could open the 2018 campaign in a starting role.
