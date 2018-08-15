Ijalana (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Ijalana recently sustained an unspecified shoulder injury during one of the Jets' recent joint practices with the Redskins. His placement on IR more than likely means his 2018 season is over before it began. New York signed fellow veteran Gino Gradkowski to take Ijalana's place on the active roster.

