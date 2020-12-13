site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Bennett Jackson: Heads to IR
RotoWire Staff
Jackson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Jackson made his season debut in Week 9, and he never played a defensive snap over four games this season. The veteran safety is eligible to return to the lineup in Week 17.
