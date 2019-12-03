Play

Jackson was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Tuesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Jackson was waived by the Ravens on Monday but will now rejoin his old team. The 28-year-old started the season with the Jets but was let go after not playing a snap in the season opener.

