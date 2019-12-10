Jets' Bilal Powell: Ankle injury may force DNP

Coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that Powell's ankle injury and not his current bout with the flu is the greatest threat to his availability for Thursday's contest at Baltimore, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Powell will miss his second practice in as many days Tuesday, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic. With just one session remaining this week to prove his health, Powell is trending in the wrong direction for an appearance Thursday. Elsewhere in the Jets' backfield, Le'Veon Bell (illness) was listed as a full participant on Monday's injury report, so Powell was poised to take a step back before his health became compromised.