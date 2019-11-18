Jets' Bilal Powell: Another seven-carry game

Powell rushed seven times for 42 yards, caught one of two targets for five yards and threw an incomplete pass in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Redskins.

Powell was more effective than starter Le'Veon Bell (18 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown) on a per-carry basis, but Bell remains locked in as New York's unquestioned starter. Ty Montgomery and Josh Adams worked in for a combined six carries, but Powell remains No. 2 on the Jets' depth chart.