Jets' Bilal Powell: Averages over eight yards per tote
Powell rushed nine times for 74 yards in Thursday's 34-21 win over the Bills.
Powell was the ideal complement to lead back Matt Forte, nearly matching the latter's 77-yard rushing total despite seeing five fewer carries. The 8.2 yards that Powell averaged per tote was a welcome sight after he'd been stonewalled to the tune of 2.4 yards per carry against the Falcons in Week 8. The 29-year-old was also held without a catch for the first time in five contests and third time overall on the season. While he played more of a change-of-pace role Thursday, it remains difficult to gauge what exact share of the rushing touches Powell will garner week-to-week, keeping his fantasy owners guessing. He'll look to put together another strong outing against the Buccaneers in Week 10.
