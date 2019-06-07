Jets' Bilal Powell: Back with Jets
Powell and the Jets agreed to terms on a one-year deal Friday.
Powell's workout with the Jets earlier Friday appears to have gone well enough that the two parties agreed to reunite. The 30-year-old missed the final nine games of the 2018 season with a neck injury, but received medical clearance to continue his football career in early May. Even though Powell has history with the Jets and has found some success as a passing-down back, his fantasy value faces some serious obstacles, the most obvious one being that he'll have to fight for reps behind new additions Le'Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery.
