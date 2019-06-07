Jets' Bilal Powell: Back with Jets

Powell and the Jets agreed to terms on a one-year deal Friday.

Powell's workout with the Jets earlier Friday appears to have gone well enough that the two parties agreed to reunite. The 30-year-old missed the final nine games of the 2018 season with a neck injury, but received medical clearance to continue his football career in early May. Even though Powell has history with the Jets and has found some success as a passing-down back, his fantasy value faces some serious obstacles, the most obvious one being that he'll have to fight for reps behind new additions Le'Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery.

More News
Our Latest Stories