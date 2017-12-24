Jets' Bilal Powell: Breaks 57-yard touchdown run

Powell rushed 19 times for 145 yards and a touchdown while failing to catch his lone target in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Chargers.

Powell knotted the score at 7-7 with a 57-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and got 19 carries to Matt Forte's (knee) eight while Elijah McGuire (illness) didn't get a single touch. The long run was just about the only positive on offense for the Jets, as Powell finished with 26 more rushing yards than quarterback Bryce Petty did passing yards. Powell will be New York's best fantasy asset next week in New England, but that's not saying much.