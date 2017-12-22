Jets' Bilal Powell: Candidate for increased workload

Powell is a candidate to see a majority of the running back reps Sunday against the Chargers with Matt Forte (knee) and Elijah McGuire (illness) both questionable for the game, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Both Forte and McGuire were unable to practice this week, a development that boosts the prospects of Powell in the penultimate game of the 2017 season. Over the course of the campaign, Powell has a slight lead on Forte in total offensive snaps -- 344 versus 336 -- while McGuire is a distant third with 228. If even one of Forte or McGuire is deemed inactive Sunday, Powell is the obvious candidate to scoop up at least a share of the available work. Furthering Powell's cause this weekend is a matchup with the Chargers defense, which has conceded 4.4 YPC and seven rushing touchdowns to running backs this season.