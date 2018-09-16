Jets' Bilal Powell: Catches receiving score in loss

Powell rushed five times for six yards and caught five of six targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Dolphins.

Powell scored New York's only touchdown with a 28-yard reception on the first possession of the second half. Isaiah Crowell got most of the touches on the ground with 35 yards on 12 carries, but Powell had the superior overall performance thanks to his receiving ability. It looks like Powell will see the majority of reps in passing situations, making him the smarter fantasy play when New York's expected to fall behind.