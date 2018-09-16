Jets' Bilal Powell: Catches receiving score in loss
Powell rushed five times for six yards and caught five of six targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Dolphins.
Powell scored New York's only touchdown with a 28-yard reception on the first possession of the second half. Isaiah Crowell got most of the touches on the ground with 35 yards on 12 carries, but Powell had the superior overall performance thanks to his receiving ability. It looks like Powell will see the majority of reps in passing situations, making him the smarter fantasy play when New York's expected to fall behind.
More News
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Leads team in carries•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Scores 10-yard touchdown in tune-up game•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Gets start Thursday•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Splits backfield work in preseason opener•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: May lose starting job•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Not considered workhorse running back•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.