Jets' Bilal Powell: Cleared for Sunday

Powell (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Powell's reps were capped in practice throughout the week, but his availability for game day ultimately wasn't impacted. He'll be in line to fill his usual role as the primary backup to top back Le'Veon Bell.

