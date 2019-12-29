Jets' Bilal Powell: Closes out ninth season in NY
Powell rushed seven times for 27 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Bills.
There were questions about whether Powell would be able to play this season after he suffered what was believed to be a career-ending neck injury last season, but he returned for a ninth campaign with the Jets. The 31-year-old running back worked in a backup role, finishing with 59 carries for 229 yards and seven catches for 33 yards. It remains to be seen whether Powell opts to retire or returns for another season in a depth role.
