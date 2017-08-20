Jets' Bilal Powell: Compiles 46 yards from scrimmage

Powell rushed nine times for 32 yards and caught two passes for 14 yards during Saturday's preseason loss to Detroit.

Handed a hefty workload through the final four games of 2016, Powell went off for 411 rushing yards and two touchdowns and also caught 21 passes for 141 yards and a score. It'll be nearly impossible to maintain those numbers over a 16-game season, and veteran Matt Forte is still in tow, but Powell's the best running back the Jets have. With the New York offense likely to struggle, Powell will probably have trouble piling up rushing yards, but he could easily emerge as a garbage-time hero for PPR owners.