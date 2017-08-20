Jets' Bilal Powell: Compiles 46 yards from scrimmage
Powell rushed nine times for 32 yards and caught two passes for 14 yards during Saturday's preseason loss to Detroit.
Handed a hefty workload through the final four games of 2016, Powell went off for 411 rushing yards and two touchdowns and also caught 21 passes for 141 yards and a score. It'll be nearly impossible to maintain those numbers over a 16-game season, and veteran Matt Forte is still in tow, but Powell's the best running back the Jets have. With the New York offense likely to struggle, Powell will probably have trouble piling up rushing yards, but he could easily emerge as a garbage-time hero for PPR owners.
More News
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Expected to face Lions on Saturday•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Returns to team drills•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Goes through position drills Monday•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Ruled out for preseason opener•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Sits out with sore neck•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...