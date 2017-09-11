Jets' Bilal Powell: Contained in opener

Powell rushed seven times for 22 yards and caught five of six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Bills.

Powell got 12 touches to Matt Forte's nine, but averaged a measly 3.1 yards per carry and 3.4 yards per reception. While his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield enables Powell to stay involved in all situations, the lack of a vertical threat among New York's wide receivers allows opponents to key on the runs and short passes that make up the bulk of his production.