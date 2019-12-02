Play

Jets' Bilal Powell: Continues to work as backup

Powell rushed four times for 14 yards and caught both of his targets for four yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Bengals.

Powell has touched the ball between six and nine times in each of the past four games. Expect a similar workload for the backup running back against the Dolphins in Week 14.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories