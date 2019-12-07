Jets' Bilal Powell: Could lead backfield by committee

Powell could be in line for a significant boost in playing time following the news Le'Veon Bell (illness) would not play Sunday against the Dolphins.

Powell is still expected to share the backfield with Ty Montgomery, but Rich Cimini of ESPN.com hinted Friday the veteran Jets mainstay could be the primary beneficiary should Bell ultimately get ruled inactive. Powell has just 139 total yards in 2019, but the ninth-year running back has averaged at least four yards per carry in each of the last seven seasons and has proven to be a difference maker when given opportunities in the past, at least compared to Montgomery, who has a total of 248 rushing yards across three seasons with three different teams.