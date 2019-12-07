Jets' Bilal Powell: Could lead backfield committe
Powell could be in line for a significant boost in playing time Sunday against the Dolphins after the Jets ruled lead back Le'Veon Bell (illness) out for the contest.
Powell is still expected to share snaps out of the backfield with Ty Montgomery, but Rich Cimini of ESPN.com hinted Friday the 31-year-old would stand to be the primary beneficiary while Bell is inactive. Powell has just 139 total yards in 2019, but he's averaged at least four yards per carry in each of the prior seven seasons and has proven to be a difference maker when given opportunities in the past. The well-traveled Montgomery, meanwhile, has a total of 248 rushing yards with three different teams across the past two seasons.
