Jets' Bilal Powell: Dealing with ankle issue, illness

If the Jets had practiced Monday, Powell (ankle/illness) would not have participated, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, fellow running back Le'Veon Bell (illness) is said to be pretty close to 100 percent and has a solid chance to play Thursday night against the Ravens. In that scenario, Powell's projected Week 15 workload would take a hit, especially if he heads into Baltimore banged up and/or under the weather.