Jets' Bilal Powell: Does not practice Wednesday
Powell (calf) did not practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Powell sported a helmet and was warming up at Wednesday's practice, but ultimately wasn't able to participate. His status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins is thus cloudy, with the combo of Matt Forte and Elijah McGuire on hand to handle to Jets' rushing duties in Week 7 if Powell is unable to gain clearance to play this weekend.
