Jets' Bilal Powell: Eclipses Montgomery as No. 2 back

Powell rushed twice for 16 yards but wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 26-18 loss to the Dolphins.

Powell seems to have taken over the backup running back gig, as Ty Montgomery didn't touch the ball for the second straight game. The backup role doesn't come with much usage, however, as Powell hasn't recorded more than four touches in a game this season.

