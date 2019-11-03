Jets' Bilal Powell: Eclipses Montgomery as No. 2 back
Powell rushed twice for 16 yards but wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 26-18 loss to the Dolphins.
Powell seems to have taken over the backup running back gig, as Ty Montgomery didn't touch the ball for the second straight game. The backup role doesn't come with much usage, however, as Powell hasn't recorded more than four touches in a game this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...