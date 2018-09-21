Jets' Bilal Powell: Excellent on ground in loss
Powell rushed 14 times for 73 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Jets' 21-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday.
Powell was considerably more effective on a per-carry basis than backfield mate Isaiah Crowell, who rushed 16 times for just 34 yards but found the end zone twice. Powell has surprisingly been a bit player in the passing game in two of the Jets' first three contests, but he's more than made up for it by rushing 26 times for 133 yards in that pair of outings. The division of labor in the Jets backfield appears to be relatively fluid at present, but Powell seems set to be an integral part of the offense under any scenario. He'll look to continue the strong start to his season against the Jaguars in a Week 4 battle.
