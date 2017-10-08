Play

Jets' Bilal Powell: Exits game with calf injury

Powell left Sunday's game against the Browns with a calf injury.

With Powell now banged up and Matt Forte already out, Elijah McGuire is next in line for the Jets' carries Sunday. Powell logged two carries for five yards and caught four passes for 28 yards prior to his exit.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories