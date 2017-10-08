Jets' Bilal Powell: Exits game with calf injury
Powell left Sunday's game against the Browns with a calf injury.
With Powell now banged up and Matt Forte already out, Elijah McGuire is next in line for the Jets' carries Sunday. Powell logged two carries for five yards and caught four passes for 28 yards prior to his exit.
