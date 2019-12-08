Jets' Bilal Powell: Exits late after carrying load

Powell rushed 19 times for 74 yards and caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 22-21 win over Miami. He also injured his ankle late in the game, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Powell worked in a workhorse role with Le'Veon Bell (illness) out, getting 19 carries to nine for Ty Montgomery. Per Hughes, coach Adam Gase didn't know if Powell would have been able to come back from his late ankle injury. While Bell will likely return by Thursday's Week 15 clash against the Ravens, Powell's status is worth monitoring in case Bell has to miss additional time.