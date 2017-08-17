Jets' Bilal Powell: Expected to face Lions on Saturday
Powell (neck) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Lions, NJ.com reports.
Powell returned to full practice Wednesday, and his return is a big boost to a Jets backfield that remains without Matt Forte (hamstring), who is closing in on getting back to practice himself. Powell and Forte are expected to share backfield duties this season, though there's a small indication that Powell will get the first crack at touches.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...