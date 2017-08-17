Play

Jets' Bilal Powell: Expected to face Lions on Saturday

Powell (neck) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Lions, NJ.com reports.

Powell returned to full practice Wednesday, and his return is a big boost to a Jets backfield that remains without Matt Forte (hamstring), who is closing in on getting back to practice himself. Powell and Forte are expected to share backfield duties this season, though there's a small indication that Powell will get the first crack at touches.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories