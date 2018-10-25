Jets' Bilal Powell: Expected to make full recovery from surgery

Coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that he expects Powell to make a full recovery from neck surgery and resume his playing career, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Bowles indicated Powell's impending procedure would be similar to the one wideout Quincy Enunwa required in August 2017 to address a bulging disc. Using Enunwa's recovery timeline as a template, Powell would require around 10-to-12 months before gaining clearance for full contact, potentially leaving the possibility open for the veteran running back to be ready for the start of the 2019 season. While Bowles' comments offer some reassurance about Powell's long-term outlook, the soon-to-be 30-year-old may still struggle to find work when he becomes a free agent this spring.