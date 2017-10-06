Jets' Bilal Powell: Filling in for Forte again
Powell's teammate Matt Forte (toe) will not play in Sunday's game in Cleveland.
Powell took full advantage of Forte's absence in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Jaguars, piling up 163 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and adding 27 yards on four catches. While it's never realistic to expect a stat line of that magnitude, Powell is essentially a lock for double-digit touches whenever Forte doesn't play. The Browns have held opponents to just 3.0 yards per carry and 87.3 rushing yards per game, but they have allowed running backs to catch 21 of 27 targets for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah McGuire will also handle part of the backfield workload, after rumbling for 131 scrimmage yards of his own last week.
More News
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Rips off huge touchdown run•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Slated for lead-back duty•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Likely to serve as lead back in Week 4•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Sees extra rushing volume Sunday•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Part of three-man committe•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Contained in opener•
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...