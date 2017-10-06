Jets' Bilal Powell: Filling in for Forte again

Powell's teammate Matt Forte (toe) will not play in Sunday's game in Cleveland.

Powell took full advantage of Forte's absence in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Jaguars, piling up 163 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and adding 27 yards on four catches. While it's never realistic to expect a stat line of that magnitude, Powell is essentially a lock for double-digit touches whenever Forte doesn't play. The Browns have held opponents to just 3.0 yards per carry and 87.3 rushing yards per game, but they have allowed running backs to catch 21 of 27 targets for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah McGuire will also handle part of the backfield workload, after rumbling for 131 scrimmage yards of his own last week.