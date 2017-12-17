Jets' Bilal Powell: Finds paydirt Sunday
Powell rushed 13 times for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Saints.
While he did not catch his lone target or see any rushes in the fourth quarter, Powell still out-touched Matt Forte and Elijah McGuire, who had nine and seven, respectively. However, 31 of the 29-year-old's yards came on the drive he capped with a touchdown in the second quarter, and he was ineffective otherwise. He will continue to be a touchdown-dependent flex option at home in Week 16 versus the Chargers.
More News
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Ineffective in loss•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Leads backfield in touches•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Totals 46 yards•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Expected to share load with Forte, McGuire•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: May lead backfield Sunday•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Lackluster production in Week 10 start•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.