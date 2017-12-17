Jets' Bilal Powell: Finds paydirt Sunday

Powell rushed 13 times for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Saints.

While he did not catch his lone target or see any rushes in the fourth quarter, Powell still out-touched Matt Forte and Elijah McGuire, who had nine and seven, respectively. However, 31 of the 29-year-old's yards came on the drive he capped with a touchdown in the second quarter, and he was ineffective otherwise. He will continue to be a touchdown-dependent flex option at home in Week 16 versus the Chargers.