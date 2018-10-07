Jets' Bilal Powell: Gashes Denver
Powell rushed for 99 yards on 20 rushes during Sunday's 34-16 win over Denver. He fumbled during the contest.
After an early Powell fumble set Denver up with a game-opening score, Powell and -- particularly teammate Isaiah Crowell -- proceeded to slash and dash the Broncos -- running through whopping holes and taking it to tacklers. The formula for the Jets has been to pound the ball and take shots offensively. To that end, Powell has a few more carries (59 to 57) than Crowell, but over 100 fewer yards. He's a tough start on Sunday against a Colts team in the top half of the league in opponent yards per carry.
More News
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Tops 50 scrimmage yards in blowout loss•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Excellent on ground in loss•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Catches receiving score in loss•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Leads team in carries•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Scores 10-yard touchdown in tune-up game•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Gets start Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.