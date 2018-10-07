Jets' Bilal Powell: Gashes Denver

Powell rushed for 99 yards on 20 rushes during Sunday's 34-16 win over Denver. He fumbled during the contest.

After an early Powell fumble set Denver up with a game-opening score, Powell and -- particularly teammate Isaiah Crowell -- proceeded to slash and dash the Broncos -- running through whopping holes and taking it to tacklers. The formula for the Jets has been to pound the ball and take shots offensively. To that end, Powell has a few more carries (59 to 57) than Crowell, but over 100 fewer yards. He's a tough start on Sunday against a Colts team in the top half of the league in opponent yards per carry.