Jets' Bilal Powell: Gets seven carries

Powell rushed seven times for 15 yards in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.

Most of Powell's production came on a 13-yard run. New York's backup running back got more touches than usual because starter Le'Veon Bell hurt his ribs and came out of the game, but Bell says he expects to be fine for the team's Week 11 game against the Redskins.

