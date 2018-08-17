Jets' Bilal Powell: Gets start Thursday

Powell rushed six times for 17 yards and caught both of his targets for 20 more in Thursday's 15-13 preseason loss to Washington.

Powell operated as New York's clear-cut top running back with Isaiah Crowell (concussion) sidelined. He couldn't get much going on the ground with the offensive line struggling, but Powell flashed his receiving chops with catches of nine and 11 yards. It wouldn't be surprising to see Powell exceed last season's total of 23 catches considering he finished with 58 receptions in 2016.