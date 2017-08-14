Jets' Bilal Powell: Goes through position drills Monday
Powell (neck) took part in position drills during Monday's practice, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.
Powell is approaching a full return to action after being sidelined for New York's opening preseason game due to a neck issue. Although fellow tailback-in-recovery Matt Forte (hamstring) joined him in position drills Monday, Powell figures to get plenty of touches even when both players are healthy this season.
