Jets' Bilal Powell: Goes through position drills Monday

Powell (neck) took part in position drills during Monday's practice, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Powell is approaching a full return to action after being sidelined for New York's opening preseason game due to a neck issue. Although fellow tailback-in-recovery Matt Forte (hamstring) joined him in position drills Monday, Powell figures to get plenty of touches even when both players are healthy this season.

