Jets' Bilal Powell: Heads to locker room

Powell headed to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Vikings with an unspecified injury, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

We'll look for added context with regard to his injury, but as long as Powell is sidelined, Isaiah Crowell and Trenton Cannon will be in line for added touches in the Jets' backfield.

