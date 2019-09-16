Jets' Bilal Powell: Healthy scratch Monday

Powell (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's contest against the Browns, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

For the second consecutive week to kick off the season, Powell will be a healthy scratch, despite the shoulder injury carried by Le'Veon Bell into this contest. With Powell sidelined again, Ty Montgomery is on hand in the event Bell comes off the field.

